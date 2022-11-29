YORK, Pa., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, a subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. ( CVLY), is donating its PeoplesBank Building (1 Manchester Street, Glen Rock, PA) to the Borough of Glen Rock Pennsylvania.



PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864. It was one of the first businesses established since Glen Rock’s historical incorporation in 1859, and the bank served as a catalyst of economic growth in the post-Civil War era, continuing in that tradition into the present.

In 1997, the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to housing the Glen Rock Borough office, the building is also occupied by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society. The Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society maintains a museum highlighting Glen Rock’s long history and contributions to the local area. As part of the donation, the Society will expand the museum into the portion of the building vacated by the bank. Jon Nicklow, president of the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society commented, “With PeoplesBank’s donation of this historic building located in the center of our town, we have an opportunity to showcase Glen Rock’s place in local history.” Additionally, an open area will be established to conduct future meetings.

The Glen Rock Borough Council and Glen Rock’s Mayor are excited about the town’s evolution and the donation of the building. “PeoplesBank has a deep history serving the people of Glen Rock, underscored by this donation. We look forward to continuing our relationship with PeoplesBank,” commented Glen Rock Borough Council President, Rollin Apgar.



PeoplesBank’s President and CEO, Craig Kauffman, spoke with the borough council ahead of the donation and expressed PeoplesBank’s gratitude toward Glen Rock, “As the birthplace of PeoplesBank, Glen Rock holds a special place in the hearts of every PeoplesBank associate. The donation is another example of the bank’s long-term commitment to the community and our commitment to memorializing the legacy of PeoplesBank’s contribution to the prosperity of the area.” PeoplesBank will continue to serve Glen Rock residents at nearby financial centers offering a full spectrum of banking and personal financial needs.

Donation of the building will be finalized in December 2022.

With assets in excess of $2.4 billion, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pennsylvania. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. For more information, visit www.peoplesbanknet.com . ( CVLY)

