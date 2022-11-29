Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NusaTrip , the Indonesia-based Online travel agent (OTA) and travel platform of Society Pass Incorporated ("SoPa”) ( SOPA), Southeast Asia’s (SEA) leading data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, today announces an official partnership with Periksa.id , a Jakarta-based leading health-tech solutions company, to enable and introduce flight search engine services in over 200 hospitals and clinics across 13 provinces in Indonesia. Periksa’s network covers over 200,000 doctors, medical workers, and over 1.5 million daily patients. The partnership strengthens NusaTrip’s commitment to developing more vibrant travel services for all consumers, business partners, and stakeholders in Indonesia and throughout SEA.

Wellness, Health, and Medical Tourism have been one of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy’s strategies for industry revival since the pandemic of COVID-19 hits. According to Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. , the global Medical Tourism market is expected to be valued at US$ 5.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.5% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 75 Billion by 2032.

“We believe that our technology and services can serve a broader range of travel demands and purposes than just leisure. Our collaborations pave the way and build a roadmap in contributing to Indonesia’s wellness, health, and medical tourism industry,” says Johanes (Joe) Chang, NusaTrip’s CEO.

Joe further highlights NusaTrip’s mission to become a world-class OTA and the most reliable partner that offers a wide range of travel and tourism-related products, services, and experiences to our customers and business partners globally. As the travel industry recovers, NusaTrip continues working within the larger digital ecosystem of Society Pass1 to offer richer travel products and services for our consumers and partners across Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

NusaTrip aims to improve the efficiency of the emergency travel or medical evacuation for patients in need and to support the home care or onsite health care services offered by many doctors, hospitals, and clinics. As NusaTrip’s partner of choice, the Indonesian health technology company, Periksa.id has been providing an extensive solution to digitize and improve the quality of healthcare facility services in Indonesia.

The Founder and CEO of Periksa.id, Sutan Imam Abu Hanifah explains, “Our new collaborative feature will help doctors and medical staff to easily check the airline’s schedule and seat availability for various arrangements, from purchasing tickets for patients in care who are in need of emergency travel or medical evacuation, assisting doctors on business trips such as regular meetings and attending conferences, to helping medical staffs in finding good deals for their short break or recharge.”

He adds that through the collaboration, Periksa.id users can now use and exchange their loyalty points for travel-related products and services on NusaTrip, and the company has received positive feedback since its launch.

The collaboration of NusaTrip and Periksa.id is one of many partnerships to come in gearing up towards the recovery of the travel industry in Indonesia and SEA by 2023/ 2024, following the OTA’s acquisition in July 2022 by Society Pass, a global digital commerce ecosystem and loyalty platform company operating in 5 major markets in SEA. With strong support and the new digital ecosystem from Society Pass, NusaTrip enhances its capability to embark on regional expansion and unlimited avenues to grow more channels and revenue streams.

1 NusaTrip is the travel vertical and part of Society Pass Inc. next-gen digital ecosystem and loyalty platform.

About Periksa.id

Periksa.id is an Indonesian health technology company that provides an end-to-end cloud-based web and mobile application-as-a-solution that digitize workflow, resources, services, payment, and medical record database management in small-to-large local general-to-specialist, private to state-owned hospitals and clinics in the 1st to 3rd tier cities across the country since its establishment in 2017.

For more information, please check out: https://www.periksa.id .

About NusaTrip

Founded in 2013, NusaTrip is an IATA-licensed online travel agency that serves both local and global customers and partners by optimizing cutting-edge technology and providing quality customer-centric support team-as-a-service. NusaXchange platform is the travel technology built to consolidate worldwide flight content through streamlined integration with low-cost and full-service airlines from multiple points of sale and enables its global distribution at ease.

NusaTrip is a member of Society Pass Incorporated ( SOPA) ecosystem, with headquarters in Jakarta and representative offices in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.



For more information, please check out: https://www.nusatrip.com .

About Society Pass Inc

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated ( SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa’s data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks , a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com , Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph , a popular grocery delivery company in the Philippines; Handycart.vn , a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan.ph , a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines.

For more information on Society Pass, please check out:

Website at https://www.thesocietypass.com or

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/societypass or

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesocietypass or

Twitter at https://twitter.com/society_pass or

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/societypass/ .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

Rosa Milyarna - NusaTrip

[email protected]

PRecious Communications

[email protected]



