VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Megawatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: MEGA) (FSE: WR20) (OTCQB: WALRF) (the "Company" or "Megawatt") announces an airborne geophysical survey has been completed over it's Mistumis and Route 381 lithium exploration projects in the James Bay region, Quebec. The projects consist of a combined 261 claims covering over 14,000 hectares in this active exploration area.

Megawatt engaged Prospectair Geosurveys Inc.of Gatineau, Quebec to perform a high resolution Heliborne Magnetic and Spectrometric survey over the properties flying a total of 2,819-line kilometres. The survey was carried out with traverse lines oriented N000 in order to properly map the dominant magnetic/geological strike, and with a 50m line spacing. Control lines were flown perpendicular to traverse lines and at a 500 m line spacing. Preliminary Images are included below.

Following receipt of the final airborne geophysical survey results and associated data evaluation, the Company is planning to begin a diamond drilling program. Targets will be based on a combination of regional and local geological knowledge, the airborne geophysical data and surface sampling results from the recently completed soil sampling program at Mistumis. The above images are preliminary in nature only and will be improved with final processing and levelling steps to be received in approximately 4 weeks.

David Thornley-Hall, CEO, commented, "We look forward to receiving the upgraded results of the airborne survey at which time we will overlay the geochemical results to provide us with substantial high quality data for both of our Quebec lithium exploration projects."

About MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp.

MegaWatt is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Australia. The Company holds a 100% undivided interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill Property, consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

Additionally, the Company has acquired an 80% interest in a company that indirectly holds a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in two prospective silver-zinc projects in Australia, being the Tyr Silver Project and the Century South Silver-Zinc Project (see press release dated October 15, 2020), an indirect 100% interest (subject to a 1% NSR) in and to certain mining tenements in Northern Territory and New South Wales, Australia prospective for nickelcobalt-scandium and rare earths and a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in and to the Route 381 Lithium Property, comprised of 40 mineral claims located in James Bay Territory, north of Matagami in the Province of Quebec, covering 2,126 hectares (see press release dated February 3, 2021) and 229 additional mineral exploration claims ("the Mistumis project") in the James Bay area of Quebec. The Mistumis Project covers an area of 12,116 hectares or 121 square kms.

Investors can learn more about the Company and team at https://megawattmetals.com.

