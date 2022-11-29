Virtual veterinary care provider Dutch is partnering with Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a consumer financial services company, to offer Pets+Best+insurance to its annual veterinary care members. More than 90.5 million American families have a pet (source), but according to NAPHIA, only 3% of pets in the US are insured (source). Dutch makes access to common veterinary needs easy through telemedicine, tailored treatment plans, and prescription fulfillment in most states. The addition of Accident Only insurance plans offered by Pets Best marks an exclusive plan for pet parents from Dutch for affordable, virtual care solutions for both emergencies and everyday care.

“Through this partnership, we are deepening the way we support our members' pets by providing a safety net in case of accidents that require immediate, in-person attention. This new offering demystifies the insurance process to make access to care simple and convenient - addressing pet owners’ needs in a modern way,” said Joe Spector, CEO and founder of Dutch. “Pets Best is an ideal partner for Dutch, as they help us further our mission to provide seamless, transparent, quality veterinary care to pet parents across the country,” he added.

Launched in July 2021 by Joe Spector - co-founder of HIMS - Dutch has had a pet-first mentality since its inception, but it is equally committed to pet parents by providing the highest quality care that’s also affordable, accessible, and extremely user-friendly. Unlike competitive virtual veterinary services, Dutch connects its customers directly with licensed veterinarians only so its veterinary experts can get to the root of the problem and provide a personalized care plan and treatment as quickly, efficiently, and effectively as possible, which is typically within 24 hours. Dutch is notably the one and only veterinary telemedicine company that can also prescribe and ship both OTC and Rx medications - which span beyond common flea and tick treatments - to patients through its virtual model. With its added pet insurance policy, Dutch is establishing itself the one-stop-shop for vet care needs across the US.

“Pets Best understands that accidents happen - from a pet accidentally swallowing a new chew toy, to breaking bones and needing emergency surgery,” said Melissa Gutierrez, senior vice president and general manager, Pets Best. “The combination of Pets Best’s Accident Only insurance coverage and Dutch’s 24/7 virtual veterinary care means pet parents will have easy and convenient access to pet care and resources when they need them most.”

Dutch and Pets Best are meeting the rising demand for veterinary services through API driven solutions, and innovative pet insurance products, further advancing the pet health industry. The accident policies do not cover pre-existing injuries, cruciate ligament injuries, or any illnesses or diseases, including infectious bacterial or viral disease, parasitic infection, metabolic disorder, or cancer. The Dutch x Pets Best insurance plan is available only through the Dutch website. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dutch.com%2F.

About Dutch

Launched in July 2021, Dutch is the first and only veterinary telehealth company connecting licensed, independent veterinarians directly with pets and their parents nationwide. At its inception, Dutch primarily addressed common chronic ailments, such as anxiety and allergies, but has grown to treat over 150 conditions and serve over 40,000 customers. In 2022, Dutch introduced Rx services, which allow the company’s licensed veterinarians to prescribe and ship OTC and prescription medications to patients in 40 states. Dutch memberships, excluding insurance, begin at just $15/month, and include unlimited access to virtual veterinary care through video and chat models. In a country experiencing a critical vet shortage of just one veterinarian for every 6,000 pet households, Dutch is creating a more accessible means of dependable, quality vet care that can address the modern pet parents’ needs in a timely manner and at a fraction of the cost.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Pets Best offers pet insurance and wellness plans for dogs and cats in every state. With a mission to provide access to comprehensive pet healthcare at an affordable price, Pets Best delivers flexible coverage, an easy claims process, and excellent customer service. Pets Best is a founding member of NAPHIA, an organization dedicated to ensuring high standards and transparency for the pet insurance industry. For more information about custom API driven pet insurance solutions, visit www.petsbest.com%2Fenrollment-api.

Pet Insurance coverage offered and administered by Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC and underwritten by American Pet Insurance Company, a New York insurance company headquartered at 6100 4th Ave. S. Suite 200 Seattle, WA 98108. Please visit www.americanpetinsurance.com to review all available pet health insurance products.

