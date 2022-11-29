TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG), a leading global alternative asset management firm, announced today that Jon Winkelried, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available on the Investor Relations section of TPG’s website at shareholders.tpg.com%2Fevents-presentations%2Fevents. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Events page of TPG’s website shortly after the event.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $135 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams in 12 offices globally. TPG invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005937/en/