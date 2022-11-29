Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) (“Vecima” or the “Company”)filed its Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) materials, including its notice of meeting and management information circular (the “Circular”), announcing that its AGM will be held virtually on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 10am PT. Please visit sedar.com to access copies of the AGM materials and obtain details on the items of business scheduled at the AGM.

As noted in the Circular, Vecima is nominating Mr. Rick Brace as a director nominee for Vecima’s board of directors (the “Board”). If elected, Mr. Brace will serve as an independent director and sit on the Board’s Audit Committee and Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee. Mr. Brace has over 40 years of experience in the broadcast and media industry and has worked at some of the largest media outlets in North America. His experience includes executive positions at Rogers Media, TSN, Discovery Channel and Bell Media. From 2015 to January 2020, he served as President of Rogers Media. From 2000 to 2015 he held various executive positions at Bell Media (formerly CTV GlobeMedia). Mr. Brace also served as Chairman of CTV Specialty Television and Chairman of Discovery Canada from 2010 to 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Radio and Television from Ryerson (Toronto Metropolitan University).

After the AGM Kent Elliott will step down from his position as Lead Independent Director and chair of the Audit Committee. Kent has been a Vecima director since August 2015 and was also a member of the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee. Following the AGM, current Vecima director Scott Edmonds will serve as Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Edmonds previously served as a director of Vecima from April 2015 to September 2017 and rejoined Vecima’s Board in June 2022. Mr. Edmonds has previously served in an audit committee chair position.

“On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Kent for the extensive contributions he has made to Vecima over the years and wish him continued success,” said Surinder Kumar, Chair of the Board.

Full biographies for each of the Board nominees can be found in the Circular.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

