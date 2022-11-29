SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. ( VXRT) today announced that Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Congress West Coast 2022 in San Diego on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 1:50 p.m. PT / 4:50 p.m. ET.



Dr. Tucker will provide an overview of Vaxart’s Phase II trial for its oral pill COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Vaxart recently announced positive top-line Phase II clinical study results for its Wuhan S-only COVID-19 pill vaccine candidate.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

