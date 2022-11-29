Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, announced today that more than 2,000 digital Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC games are now available at reduced prices through Newegg’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005292/en/

Izzy Ramzan plays a game on Xbox Series X. (credit: Newegg)

Find all of Newegg’s digital game deals at https%3A%2F%2Fnewegg.io%2Fbfgames

Deals are available for a variety of game genres, including first-person shooters, action games, sports games, role-playing games and family games.

Newegg’s deals include acclaimed titles currently nominated for awards:

“We worked with our game publisher partners to offer the best games at low prices to excite our customers,” said Kevin Lin, Director of Product Management for Newegg. “Black Friday shopping is often focused on trying to find a new gaming PC or console and then pursuing the games that best show off the graphics and performance. Customers can find a wide variety of great digital Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC games available through Newegg’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for a limited time.”

PC and Xbox game deals and availability dates include:

PC

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Deals are subject to change and are available while supplies last.

