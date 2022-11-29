Lattice Semiconductor to Present at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it is scheduled to meet with institutional investors at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, and Rick Muscha, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s strategy and recent financial results.

A fireside chat with institutional investors will be webcast at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on the investor relations section of Lattice Semiconductor’s website at www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

