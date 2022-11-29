Selina Hospitality PLC. ("Selina"; NASDAQ: SLNA) the fast-growing experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor and industry conferences:

INVESTOR CONFERENCE:

Wolfe Virtual Consumer Growth Conference

Dates: December 5-6, 2022​

Where: Virtual

Format: Panel discussion on Monday, December 5 (10:10 am-10:25 am ET) “Lodging with Selina Hospitality PLC & Melia Hotels UK”

Barbara Zubiria, CFO, and Steven O’Hayon, VP and Head of Strategy, will be available for one-on-one and group meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting, please contact your Wolfe representative or Selina’s Investor Relations at [email protected]

INDUSTRY CONFERENCES:

Sabadell 8th Annual Tourism & Hospitality Forum

Date: Friday, December 2, 9:00 am ET

Where: New World Center, Miami, Florida, USA

What: Corporate Presentation and industry trends featuring Sam Khazary, SVP and Global Head of Corporate Development at Selina.

HT-NEXT 2022

Date: Tuesday, December 6

Where: Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Florida, USA

What: Panel discussion at 9:30 am ET “Exploring Alternative Revenue Streams” featuring Sam Khazary SVP and Global Head of Corporate Development at Selina

TechnoArt LIVE X SELINA 2022

Date: December 8-9, 2022

Where: The Oasis, Magic City Innovation District, Miami, Florida, USA

What: Management team will participate in various panels to discuss impact investments, how today’s working and living environments have evolved, and how technological advancements have influenced people’s lifestyle and purchasing behavior. The two-day program will feature a series of competitions for startups that will vie for a spot in [email protected]’s innovation program. For more information www.TechnoArt.LIVE

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's fast-growing hospitality companies built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in 25 countries and six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit www.selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

