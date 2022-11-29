Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) Executive Vice President and COO Jim Radich has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA).

Established in 1902, ARTBA has more than 8,000 members from the public and private sectors and advocates for investment in transportation infrastructure. The organization brings together all facets of the transportation construction industry to responsibly advocate for infrastructure investment and policy that meet the nation’s need for safe and efficient travel. ARTBA also offers value-added programs and services providing its members with a competitive edge.

“We’re privileged to have Jim join the ARTBA leadership team,” said Dave Bauer, ARTBA president and CEO. “Jim’s expertise and advice will be invaluable as the industry continues to advocate for timely and full implementation of last year's landmark federal infrastructure package."

“Jim has continually progressed in his career at Granite, serving in an advancement of leadership roles across diverse end markets including tunneling, marine work, structures, underground, and earthwork,” said Kyle Larkin, Granite president. “He is a proven leader and was named Granite’s 2020 Outstanding Leader, a recognition of individual achievement and embodiment of Granite’s Core Values.”

“I am thrilled to be able to serve on the ARTBA Board and work with Dave and his staff to further our industry goals,” explained Radich. He continued, “With the passage of IIJA and Buy Clean we have the unique opportunity to rebuild America’s infrastructure and reduce GHG emissions. I look forward to representing Granite to improve quality of life for our employees.”

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite onLinkedIn,Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

