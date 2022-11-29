Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) (“Infinity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, today announced that the Company will present and conduct 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference taking place November 29 – December 1, 2022 in New York.

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Speaker: Adelene Perkins, Chief Executive Officer

Format: In-person fireside chat and 1-on-1 meetings

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Infinity” or the “Company”), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which is designed to address a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in front-line RCC. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Opdivo® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.

Tecentriq® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.

Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company.

Avastin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.

