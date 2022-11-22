PR Newswire

For the first time, brand owners can have access to a ready-to-brand personalized nutrition digital platform pre-populated with branded food, beverage and supplements targeting metabolic health

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced its plans for accelerated entry into the personalized nutrition sector through a strategic partnership with Salus Optima, a British-based, digitally-enabled personalized nutrition, health and wellness company. The initial focus for the partnership will be metabolic health, including obesity, pre-diabetes, high cholesterol and pre-hypertension, which impacts over 25 percent1 of the adult population globally.

Together, the companies are developing an unmatched capability to help consumers understand their unique metabolic response to food, supplements, activity and sleep, accessible via mobile phones and wearables. By leveraging Salus Optima's core technology with IFF's portfolio of health-enabling ingredients from its Nourish and Health & Biosciences business divisions, brand owners can offer consumers a differentiated and engaging personalized nutrition experience that addresses the aspects that influence metabolic health.

"The partnership with Salus Optima places us at the forefront of the personalized nutrition space," said Nicolas Mirzayantz, president, Nourish, IFF. "It is a testament to our commitment to science, creativity and redefining possibilities with our customers and consumers at the center of it. Our novel approach—an an end-to-end personalized nutrition offering with best-in-class ingredient and flavor solutions, together with a scalable digital capability—is critical to meet the needs of consumers."

Key to the success of the personalized nutrition offering is blending science-backed, data driven recommendations with behavioural change techniques, such as digital coaching, with branded products at the core of the offering.

"We see digital services as an enhancement to – not a replacement for – the overall personalized nutrition market," said Sébastien Guery, vice president, IFF Health. Products will always remain a critical part of health and wellness, but we also recognize the challenge our customers have in meeting the needs of their consumers when it comes to personalization. IFF's partnership with Salus Optima will enable our customers to empower consumers to make sustainable lifestyle choices to achieve their personal health and wellness goals with the blend of a physical product and a digital platform."

Apart from the digital platform, IFF will collaborate with brand owners to craft specialized wellness products for consumers, incorporating the company's extensive portfolio of science-backed and clinically tested ingredients, such as probiotics, prebiotics, plant proteins and fibers.

Benefits for brand owners include:

Real-time consumer intel: The technology offers brand owners a direct marketing tool that captures rich, first-party data beyond traditional points of sale to help brands serve consumers better through a deeper understanding of their needs.

The technology offers brand owners a direct marketing tool that captures rich, first-party data beyond traditional points of sale to help brands serve consumers better through a deeper understanding of their needs. Actionable and easy use : Easy consumer set-up and integration with mobiles and wearables leading to actionable, engaging and personalized suggestions to achieve health and wellness goals.

: Easy consumer set-up and integration with mobiles and wearables leading to actionable, engaging and personalized suggestions to achieve health and wellness goals. Increased speed to market : A turn-key digital health and wellness platform powered by IFF's market-ready product design solutions, combined with Salus' modular digital health technology.

: A turn-key digital health and wellness platform powered by IFF's market-ready product design solutions, combined with Salus' modular digital health technology. Increased brand lifetime value: Salus Optima Technology, providing leading behavior change techniques, has been shown to increase brand lifetime value as much as double digits by supporting, motivating and empowering consumers to achieve their health and wellness goals. This paired with IFF's evidence-based efficacious ingredients will add further to that brand value.

"By combining IFF's science-led, high-quality, clinically-studied ingredients and applications expertise with Salus Optima's world-class digital health and wellness capabilities, we invest in technology that drives the industry forward," said Madhusudan Patel, director, venturing and tech sourcing, Global R&D, IFF.

"At Salus Optima, our mission is to help solve some of the world's most pressing public health issues by using technology to democratize best in class-science and amplify human touch through digital coaching and behavioral change," said Rodrigo Jesus, Salus Optima CEO. "Deploying this technology on mobile phones and wearables tackles head on the challenge many consumers face such as accessibility, convenience and cost. By collaborating with IFF, Salus is confident that we can empower individuals to make simple and sustainable food, supplement and lifestyle choices for better human health."

For more information about IFF products and ingredients, visit www.iff.com.

About Salus Optima

Salus Optima is technology global leader in personalised nutrition and personalised health. Salus Optima's digital products sit at the intersection of health and wellness, providing holistic human performance recommendations for healthier life, work and play. The core technology is built on years of R&D, tackling the real problems people face in their everyday lives. By making the best scientific methodologies accessible to the population, Salus Optima empowers people by giving them greater control over their own health and wellbeing.

Salus Optima's products help health-conscious, well and at-risk individuals looking to take proactive, preventative measures to remain healthy.

About IFF's Nourish division

At IFF, we're united by a common goal: to apply science and creativity for a better world. Across our business divisions, we're on a mission to Do More Good for our people, customers, and communities.

To us, "nourish" means "to feed with purpose" — and we're here to redefine the industry by nourishing people, products, and our planet. Every day, our teams are boldly reimagining and pioneering the next generation of food and beverage experiences. We're leveraging our industry-leading product portfolio, unmatched innovation capabilities, and customer-centric approach to become the partner for essential solutions. Let's nourish the future, together.

About IFF's Health & Biosciences division

Inspired by nature and distinguished by its world-class bioscience and microbiome capabilities, IFF's Health & Biosciences division is a leading innovation partner for customers across a broad range of consumer product, industrial and agricultural sectors. IFF's Health & Biosciences division works closely with our customers to enhance products – and their processes – to deliver safer, healthier and more sustainable solutions.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and sensorial experiences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

