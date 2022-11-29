LiveOne (Nasdaq%3A+LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that it partnered with eBay (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, to produce and market the exclusive eBay+Top+Star VIP red carpet event that merged together sneakers, pop culture, style and music. The star-studded event for eBay’s invite-only loyalty sneaker community members, celebrity sneakerheads and social influencers took place in Long Beach, CA on Saturday, November 19, 2022, and featured a Zack Bia DJ set and performances by Jeremih, DJ Five and Chase B.

Jeremih Performing at eBay Top Star Member Event Produced by LiveOne -Top Star is eBay's Premier Invite-Only Loyalty Program (Photo Credit: BFA)

Joining Top Star’s exclusive members were talent and social influencers Paris Texas, Nessa Barret, Kalan.FrFr, Faze Banks, Austin Millz, Ekkstacy, Garzi, Rosecrans Vic, Ryan Silverstein, Molly Moore, Dexter The Creator, Money Jezus, Jeff Hamilton, Toygami, Marlo The Barbarian, Joseph Clarke, Dan Rue, Feyi Ekisola, Brennen Bryant, Emoni Jackson and more.

Upon entering the four-hour event featuring an eBay Top Star blue carpet, the 500+ guests were welcomed by an overhead sneaker sky. A drop ceiling of hanging sneakers surrounded by fresh lush greenery took guests inside eBay Top Star’s first official experience for its members.

Inside the exclusive event, guests had the opportunity to transport themselves into the world of eBay Top Star by entering eBay Top Star Infinity – a large-scale immersive shoebox. The highly photographable infinity room created a one-of-a-kind elevated experience, complete with a coveted collection of eBay-authenticated sneakers, floating through infinity. Members were also treated to tables and bars adorned with custom-made ceramic sneakers filled with an array of succulents and cactus arrangements, and cocktails inspired by iconic sneaker colorways. Creative, activations and VIP experiences produced by creative agency Bonus Track, a division of Pomp & Circumstance PR.

Additionally, LiveOne’s custom merchandising and licensing division created co-branded eBay Top Star and ChaCha The Wave merchandise giveaways.

“The Top Star team at eBay has built an incredible community through thoughtful partnerships and authentically speaking to the sneaker culture. I’m thrilled LiveOne had the opportunity to produce, market and secure all the music talent, as well as create one-of-a-kind exclusive ChaCha merchandise for this event. It’s truly an honor to be able to play a part in their continued growth,” said Josh Hallbauer, Head of Music Publishing at LiveOne.

Post-event on LiveOne’s TikTok and Instagram, fans were treated to exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the event along with red carpet and in-house interviews by LiveOne’s Chelsea Briggs and JR Wideman. Content included some of the hottest-selling kicks from 2022, top sneakerheads, musical performances and more.

LiveOne's platform offers livestream concerts, festivals, music news, docu-reality series and interviews, as well as on-demand audio and audio playlists and vodcasts/podcasts. PPVOne has produced, distributed, marketed and monetized over 115 pay-per-views to date. LiveOne and PodcastOne have powered global pay-per-view, livestream and podcast hits with some of the world's most renowned talent, including Adam Carolla, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Blake Shelton, B-Real, BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Harbinger, Kacey Musgraves, Kail Lowry, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Kygo, LadyGang.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of November 9, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of 2.6 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker+Radio, React+Presents, Gramophone+Media, Palm+Beach+Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at %40liveone.

