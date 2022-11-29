JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. ( SAIA) is pleased to announce the names of 20 students who were awarded scholarships totaling $75,000 as part of the company’s annual scholarship program. Since its inception, the program has awarded $502,000 to 273 students, including this year’s recipients.

The following 10 students were awarded a $5,000 scholarship:

• Chase Anderson of Greenville, North Carolina • Alisa Sample of Suffolk, Virginia • Mia Guillen of Forney, Texas • Norbert Krajewski of Inverness, Florida • Bailey Clark of Watauga, Texas • Dyllan Tipton of Taylorsville, Kentucky • Kenechukwu Egbuonu of Grand Prairie, Texas • Luisa Montelongo Amador of Dallas, Texas • Luke Syverud of Gurnee, Illinois • Lance Munson of Muskego, Wisconsin

Another 10 students were awarded a $2,500 scholarship. They are:



• Kenneth Anderson of Canton, Ohio • Zoe McCord of Hermitage, Tennessee • Jin Choi of Flowery Branch, Georgia • Emily Mocyk of Jordan, New York • McKenna Gafford of Boise, Idaho • Bre Pitre of Houma, Louisiana • Laila Garba of Indianapolis, Indiana • Juan Ramon of Laredo, Texas • Devin Lipford of Bono, Arkansas • Angel Vega Jr. of Laveen, Arizona

“We are proud to present these extraordinary individuals with a scholarship this year as all are remarkable,” said Saia President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe, “The applications the committee reviewed were excellent and highlighted each student’s tremendous academic achievements and work within their respective communities.”



Applications to the program are reviewed by a selection committee who evaluate each student’s academic achievement, essay quality, community service, leadership capabilities, communication skills and recommendation letters. The program is a tangible display of Saia’s core values and is designed to recognize the hard work of employees and their dependents as they pursue a college education.

