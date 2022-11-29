Twenty Students Awarded Saia Scholarships

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. ( SAIA) is pleased to announce the names of 20 students who were awarded scholarships totaling $75,000 as part of the company’s annual scholarship program. Since its inception, the program has awarded $502,000 to 273 students, including this year’s recipients.

The following 10 students were awarded a $5,000 scholarship:

Chase Anderson of Greenville, North CarolinaAlisa Sample of Suffolk, Virginia
Mia Guillen of Forney, TexasNorbert Krajewski of Inverness, Florida
Bailey Clark of Watauga, TexasDyllan Tipton of Taylorsville, Kentucky
Kenechukwu Egbuonu of Grand Prairie, TexasLuisa Montelongo Amador of Dallas, Texas
Luke Syverud of Gurnee, IllinoisLance Munson of Muskego, Wisconsin

Another 10 students were awarded a $2,500 scholarship. They are:

Kenneth Anderson of Canton, Ohio Zoe McCord of Hermitage, Tennessee
Jin Choi of Flowery Branch, Georgia Emily Mocyk of Jordan, New York
McKenna Gafford of Boise, Idaho Bre Pitre of Houma, Louisiana
Laila Garba of Indianapolis, Indiana Juan Ramon of Laredo, Texas
Devin Lipford of Bono, Arkansas Angel Vega Jr. of Laveen, Arizona

“We are proud to present these extraordinary individuals with a scholarship this year as all are remarkable,” said Saia President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe, “The applications the committee reviewed were excellent and highlighted each student’s tremendous academic achievements and work within their respective communities.”

Applications to the program are reviewed by a selection committee who evaluate each student’s academic achievement, essay quality, community service, leadership capabilities, communication skills and recommendation letters. The program is a tangible display of Saia’s core values and is designed to recognize the hard work of employees and their dependents as they pursue a college education.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. ( SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 187 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

