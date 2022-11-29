Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink”), a leading designer, manufacturer and owner-operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced Blink Charging Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael D. Farkas, will be participating at the World Economic Forum’s inaugural Advanced Energy Solutions meeting in Geneva, providing business perspectives and sharing input on the acceleration of deployment of advanced energy solutions worldwide.



The newly formed Advanced Energy Solutions Community was created to engage leaders from the frontier, fast-growing segments of the energy industry, established champions and financiers to identify ways to accelerate deployment at scale of advanced energy solutions.

“I’m looking forward to joining this distinguished group of energy leaders and thinkers and help shape the narrative for global policy and at the World Economic Forum, where business and policy converge to improve the lives of people in an economical and responsible manner,” said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “To meet our energy demands today and into the future, governments and industries will need to work together to find common ground and develop policies that are balanced in protecting natural resources, creating sustainable outcomes and allowing for economic growth.”

The Advanced Energy Solutions Community aims to drive global and systemic collaborations on advanced energy solutions and address technology governance by translating global dialogues into local actions on regulation and policy. The community looks to promote leading solutions by engaging established companies across the energy technology industries such as Blink, to speed up deployment of advanced solutions from years to months. It engages leaders who enable an advanced energy system in clean fuels and electricity, storage, demand management, services and carbon management.

As a global leader in advanced EV charging solutions with offices and facilities in the U.S., Netherlands, U.K., India, Greece and Tel Aviv, founder and CEO of Blink, Michael D. Farkas provides a valuable global perspective to the community in energy needs and EV solutions. Being the only vertically integrated charging company in the U.S. and with deployment of over 58 thousand charging ports globally, Blink represents a significant factor in converting the world’s transportation needs to clean and reliable mobility powered by electricity.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 59,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including our estimate of U.S. charger production and those described in Blink Charging’s Q3 2022 Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

