Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) today announced that Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee, Co-CEOs of Amylyx, will participate in the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference. The conference is being conducted in a virtual format, and the fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “Events” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.amylyx.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to supporting and creating more moments for the neurodegenerative community through the discovery and development of innovative new treatments. Amylyx is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and has operations in Canada and EMEA. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005013/en/