NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. ( NDAQ) today announced the company was recognized by Chartis’ annual RiskTech100® awards, the most comprehensive independent study of the world’s major players in risk and compliance technology. At the organization’s annual award ceremony, Nasdaq was awarded with category wins in Trade Surveillance and Managed Services: Financial Crime, and the company moved up to 18th place in RiskTech100®’s ranking of the top 100 players in the industry.

Nasdaq’s RiskTech100® entry this year incorporated solutions across Nasdaq’s three divisions: Market Platforms including Nasdaq Risk Platform, Nasdaq Risk Modeling for Catastrophes and Nasdaq Pre-Trade Risk Management (PTRM); Anti-Financial Crime including Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, Nasdaq Market Surveillance and Verafin’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Detection solutions; and Corporate Access Platforms including Nasdaq Governance Solutions, ESG Reporting & Disclosures and ESG Advisory. Category specific awards were won in the Trade Surveillance category for Nasdaq Trade Surveillance and Nasdaq Market Surveillance, and the Managed Services: Financial Crime category for Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, Nasdaq Market Surveillance and Verafin AML and Fraud Detection solutions.

“Nasdaq’s significant rise in the overall ranking, and award wins this year reflect several factors,” said Phil Mackenzie, Research Principal at Chartis. “By combining a growing risk, surveillance, analytics, data and compliance software portfolio with innovation and acquisitions it has secured its place in the top 20.”

Nasdaq’s market-leading surveillance and risk management offerings promote market integrity by providing real-time, cross-market risk monitoring and surveillance across the globe. Nasdaq’s commercial technology business provides technology and advisory services to over 70 marketplaces, clearing organizations and central securities depositories in over 50 countries. More than 180 trading firms in 35 countries leverage our risk management and surveillance solutions.

Verafin, a Nasdaq company is the industry leader in enterprise Financial Crime Management solutions, providing a cloud-based software platform for Anti-Money Laundering, Fraud Detection, Sanctions Screening, High-Risk Customer Management and Information Sharing. Over 3,500 banks and credit unions use Verafin to effectively fight financial crime and comply with regulations, by leveraging its unique big data intelligence, visual storytelling and collaborative investigation capabilities.

Nasdaq ( NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

