Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced an expansion of the successful collaboration with interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel. The new Sarah Sherman Samuel + West Elm Kids collection features 33 holiday-inspired products that build upon the excitement and demand generated by the partnership debut in Spring 2022. The new items being added to the collaboration include textiles and decorative accessories offering a broad assortment in punchy gender-neutral colors. Sherman Samuel sought inspiration for the holiday-themed items from The Nutcracker and worked with the West Elm Kids design team to create festive pillows, pajamas, bed sheets, a play tent, an advent calendar and a signature rug.

“I absolutely adore this collection, my second with West Elm Kids. I’ve included my love of patterns, pom-poms and a playful palette which is just perfect for the holidays at home with my kiddos,” said Sarah Sherman Samuel. “Whether we are baking cookies in our pajamas, or preparing for the season with our Advent Calendar, I know we will be extra merry.”

“We love Sarah’s modern and graphic point of view and are so excited by her fresh take on the holidays,” said Jeffrey Hannoosh, Senior Vice President of Product Design at West Elm. “With each collaboration, she always impresses with her unique perspective and fun ideas inspired by raising her children. We are thrilled to continue the partnership and can’t wait for our customers to welcome these products into their homes.”

The collection's campaign was shot at Sarah’s home in Michigan, alongside her husband and two children. Key items include the Circus Play Tent ($249), the Sphere Floor Lamp ($349), the Sphere Table Lamp ($249), the Advent Calendar ($100) and the Nutcracker Sheets ($70-$130).

ABOUT WEST ELM KIDS

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. West Elm Kids debuted in 2021. It introduces the brand’s original, modern designs and ‘Good Design’ approach to an array of GREENGUARD, Fair Trade Certified™, and 100 percent organic cotton products. West Elm Kids today features more than 2,000 products for baby, kids, and teens. West Elm is a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( NYSE:WSM, Financial), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT SARAH SHERMAN SAMUEL

Sarah Sherman Samuel is a multidisciplinary designer with a celebrity clientele, who splits her time between Los Angeles, California and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Her holistic design approach spans interiors, textiles, furniture and decorative arts. Sarah is known for effortlessly combining styles to create distinctive spaces that are relaxed but edited and modern but warm. Her work has been featured on the covers of Architectural Digest, Domino Magazine, Living etc., and Sunset Magazine as well as in the pages of Elle Decoration, Dwell Magazine, Traditional Home and Interior Design Magazine. Deeply inspired by the natural world, Sarah looks to nature’s juxtaposition of materiality, pattern, texture, and patina to inspire a grounded yet organic feeling in the spaces she designs. Her work follows a wabi-sabi approach, finding authenticity in the unexpected and warmth in the imperfect. She believes that a home should be a true reflection of its inhabitants, a sanctuary whose story will unfold alongside its owners. To help anchor that story, Sarah takes a truly comprehensive approach, touching every element of designing a space. From siting a new-build to textile design, restoring the bones of a 200-year-old relic to bespoke furniture design, custom built-ins to wallpaper designs, Sarah takes a holistic approach to helping her clients create their home’s story. She applies a similar narrative philosophy to her commercial projects. The result is a design ethos that feels purposeful yet uncontrived, raw yet polished, structured yet whimsical, much like nature itself. The SSS Design studio was founded in Los Angeles in 2014 and is currently nestled in the woods of West Michigan with clients across the US.

