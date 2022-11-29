ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company will present and host individual and small group meetings at the following investor conferences:

Investor Conferences:

Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit

Date: Wednesday, November 30th, 2022

One-on-one and small group investor meetings only

Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 6th, 2022

*Presentation to be webcast live at 10:20am ET/ 7:20am PT

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022

*Presentation to be webcast live at 7:50pm ET/ 4:50pm PT

*A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available at investors.ziprecruiter.com.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past five years1 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.2

1 Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2022 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005238/en/