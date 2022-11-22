PR Newswire

Reduces data risk by having better governance and controls

Improves process efficiency and effectiveness around digital transformation

Facilitates data transformation and analytics across different systems

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Alteryx, one of the leaders in analytics automation, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), to help organizations unlock the power of data through automation and digital transformation.

Most organizations face inefficiencies and increased costs when carrying out day-to-day business and back-office operations. As they undergo digital transformation efforts, they tend to devote more time to data manipulation than to data analysis. As a result, revisiting and updating their existing technologies to improve data literacy throughout the organization becomes critical to achieve their transformation goals. The EY–Alteryx Alliance will help clients across various sectors optimize data-driven processes by generating valuable insights to deliver faster, better business outcomes to achieve efficiency in business operations. The alliance leverages the highly intuitive and easy-to-learn data analytics automation platform of Alteryx along with the EY organization's digital transformation capabilities across Strategy and Transactions, Consulting and Tax.

The Alteryx platform combines three key pillars of automation and digital transformation — data, processes and people — to help enable data democratization, business process automation and people upskilling. Users are then better able to unlock the value of advanced analytics using its user-friendly platform, analyze a wide range of data from multiple sources and deliver business insights to answer business questions more efficiently.

Among other strengths, EY US is well-known among clients and in the market for its consulting capabilities. With more than 700 certified implementers of Alteryx across service lines and countries, EY US teams have built innovative, proprietary solutions that are supported by Alteryx. Through the EY–Alteryx Alliance, clients gain access to and counsel from the right technology and consulting talent for data exploration, transformation and analysis.

Brian May, EY Americas Alliance and Managed Services Leader, says:

"This collaboration combines advanced technology and consulting capabilities for data exploration and analysis across key functional areas including tax, finance, human resources, supply chain, internal audit and IT. Activating and accelerating rapid digital transformation is paramount in helping organizations efficiently navigate today's evolving business landscape."

Barb Huelskamp, Alteryx SVP of Channel Sales, says:

"By aligning the EY organization's rich heritage of experience with the Alteryx analytics automation platform, we provide incremental value for key customer segments across the office of finance, human resources, supply chain and more. Our shared objective helps organizations optimize analytics to help drive large-scale business transformations."

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Alteryx



Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing our leading Analytics Automation Platform. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

