Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that the company will present at two investor conferences:

Wed., Nov. 30 at 10:15 a.m. U.S. mountain time, at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona; and

Thurs., Dec. 1 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. eastern time, at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference in Palm Beach, Florida.

To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Events section of the company’s website at investors.zebra.com, where it will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized.

