SB Global Advisers Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

69 GROSVENOR STREET LONDON, X0 W1K 3JP

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $1.36Bil. The top holdings were WE(63.22%), SYM(16.92%), and BGRY(8.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SB Global Advisers Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 694,639 shares in NYSE:YMM, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.71 during the quarter.

On 11/22/2022, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd traded for a price of $6.11 per share and a market cap of $6.76Bil. The stock has returned -53.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.25 and a price-sales ratio of 7.54.

The guru sold out of their 37,177,587-share investment in NYSE:BEKE. Previously, the stock had a 14.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.05 during the quarter.

On 11/22/2022, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $13.8775 per share and a market cap of $17.30Bil. The stock has returned -40.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The guru established a new position worth 20,000,000 shares in NAS:SYM, giving the stock a 10.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.17 during the quarter.

On 11/22/2022, Symbotic Inc traded for a price of $10.775 per share and a market cap of $600.35Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Symbotic Inc has a price-book ratio of 77.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The guru sold out of their 54,347-share investment in OTCPK:ZMENY. Previously, the stock had a 0% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.73 during the quarter.

On 11/22/2022, Zhangmen Education Inc traded for a price of $0.2 per share and a market cap of $4.00Mil. The stock has returned -98.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zhangmen Education Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.01.

During the quarter, SB Global Advisers Ltd bought 4,049,587 shares of NYSE:WE for a total holding of 324,348,048. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.18.

On 11/22/2022, WeWork Inc traded for a price of $2.69 per share and a market cap of $1.94Bil. The stock has returned -70.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WeWork Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.