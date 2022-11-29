Austin, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Astrotech Corporation ( ASTC) (the “Company” or “Astrotech”) subsidiary, BreathTech Corporation (“BreathTech”), announced today that, based on analysis of data from testing of breath samples procured during our library development, the BreathTest-1000TM lung disease screening instrument can clearly distinguish between infected and healthy breath samples. The BreathTest-1000 is a breath analysis tool designed to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person’s breath that could indicate they may have a bacterial or viral infection.



“The BreathTech team is working diligently to develop the BreathTest-1000 and the sampling method that will be used to collect infected breath. We have made significant progress collecting both diseased and blank breath samples that are required to train the artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) detection library. We plan to continue this process until the confidence level of the detection algorithm meets the criteria needed to obtain approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The progress we have made in the development of the breath collection, detection, and AI/ML methods indicates that the BreathTest-1000 detects diseases related to COVID-19 infection. As our next step, we plan to collect additional diseased and blank breath samples so that the artificial intelligence system can learn to detect against diverse and challenging breath backgrounds,” said Thomas B. Pickens III, CEO of Astrotech and BreathTech.

To assist in the development of the BreathTest-1000, BreathTech has entered into development contracts with Cleveland Clinic, Mountain View Clinical Research, and Tools for AI, Inc. Cleveland Clinic is contracted to provide breath samples for several respiratory diseases including COVID-19, Mountain View is contracted to provide diseased and non-diseased breath samples, and Tools for AI is managing the artificial intelligence initiative.

About the BreathTest-1000™

The BreathTest-1000 is a ruggedized and simplified mass spectrometer that has been designed to provide an inexpensive, non-invasive screening device for a variety of diseases, including COVID-19, that can offer results on-site in a short period of time. We expect our target market will include doctors’ offices, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, the workplace, and other densely populated locations.

This press release contains information about our new product under development, BreathTest-1000. Product development involves a high degree of risk and uncertainty, and there can be no assurance that our new product will be successfully developed, achieve its intended benefits, receive full market authorization, or be commercially successful.

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech ( ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that launches, manages, and commercializes scalable companies based on its innovative core technology through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. BreathTech is developing a breath analysis tool to provide early detection of lung diseases. For more information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

