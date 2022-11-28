MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) ("SharpLink" or the "Company"), a pioneer of targeted, data-driven fan activation and conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced that the Company will host a webcast on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss recent operational developments.

SharpLink CEO Rob Phythian, along with other members of the leadership team, will host the corporate update. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to [email protected] by Monday, November 28, 2022.

DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

Webcast Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (3:30 PM Central Time)

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2761/47153

SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. SharpLink's intelligent C4 Sports Betting Conversion technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. Using sophisticated, behavioral modeling and tracking technologies, and by analyzing user's past and present behaviors, SharpLink serves sports fans with personalized betting offers specifically tied to each fan's favorite sports, teams and players. Additionally, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep customer engagement with highly interactive sports games and mobile applications. SharpLink is run by industry veterans with several successful exits in the sports gaming and iGaming sectors. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com.

