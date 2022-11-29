OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Calian Group Ltd. ( TSX:CGY, Financial), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions is pleased to announce that Natural Resources Canada's Canada Centre for Mapping and Earth Observation (CCMEO) has once again entrusted Calian to provide three high-performance antennas for Inuvik and Gatineau.

Valued at $12M, Calian will deliver two 7.3-meter tri-band antennas to Inuvik and one dual band antenna to Gatineau, including data reception and telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) equipment. In all, three turnkey ground stations will be built and delivered. These ground stations will communicate with low earth orbit (LEO) satellites for applications ranging from Earth observation, monitoring the environment, defence applications and disaster management.

"We're thrilled that Calian Advanced Technologies is once again CCMEO's partner of choice for this large project," says Patrick Thera, President of Advanced Technologies, Calian. "As a leader in ground station design and implementation, our technology and know-how will provide CCMEO with significant additional capacity, enabling them to support their Earth Observation clients."

Work will commence immediately, tapping into local resources and businesses and will be completed in 2024.

