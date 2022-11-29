One of the most interesting and perhaps unbelievable publicly traded stories is that the country’s largest nightclub operator now has an $800 million market capitalization. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. ( RICK, Financial) operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick’s Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie’s Cabaret and XTC Cabaret brands, among others.

The company also operates restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand, as well as an '80s themed dance club under the Studio 80 banner. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the nightclub industry, a related national industry convention and tradeshow, two national industry award shows, as well as over a dozen industry and social media websites related to its core business.

Currently, the company operates 52 nightclubs in 13 states and owns or franchises 12 sports bar concepts (all in Texas). Founded in 1983, RCI Hospitality Holdings is based in Houston. The company is expected to generate over $265 million in revenue this fiscal year and currently has a market capitalization of $802 million.

Business model

Acquisitions are a key aspect of the company’s business model. RCI believes that out of approximately 2,200 nightclubs operating today, 500 fit its criteria as good acquisition candidates. The adult nightclub industry has high barriers to entry due to licensure requirements and allows the company to own real estate. This real estate ownership allows it to access bank financing for expansion purposes. Approximately 40% of total revenue comes from alcohol sales.

Financial review

The company is still experiencing a post-pandemic recovery compared to 2021 results. For the company’s fourth fiscal quarter ended Sept. 30, which was reported on Oct. 11, revenue increased 28.8%, although much of that was due to acquisition activity. Same-store sales for the nightclub business increased 3.2%, yet for the sports bar business, same-store revenue declined 13.3% due to soft traffic. The company acquired 15 clubs during the fiscal year, which contributed sales of $41.9 million. Same-store sales for the entire fiscal year were 5.6%, comprised of growth of 10.1% in the nightclub business and a decline of 4.6% in the sports bar segment. Operating income and net income results were not provided at the time of the most recent press release.

The Covid-19 pandemic first impacted sales in the second fiscal quarter of 2020. All locations were required to close in the middle of March 2020. Bombshells and some nightclubs began to reopen in May of that year, but all nightclubs were not fully reopened to their full operating hours until the final quarter of 2021.

In a statement, President and CEO Eric Langan commented on RCI's performance.

"Fourth quarter Nightclub sales benefited from same-store growth and acquisitions," he said. "Bombshells had a soft July, but sales improved through the quarter and were up 7.4% year-over-year in September. Altogether, total club and restaurant sales nearly rivaled our strong 3Q22 performance even though the fourth quarter is typically our weakest. As sales return to traditional seasonal patterns, we look forward to a strong 1Q23.”

The company also announced it bought back 54,473 shares for $3 million in the fourth quarter and ended the year with approximately $35.6 million in cash and cash equivalents after making the share repurchases, as well as spending $12.6 million in cost to acquire clubs and property for new Bombshells locations.

RCI has financed its acquisitions through both internal cash flow and outside debt. As of the of the third quarter ending June 30, the company had $188 million in total debt.

Valuation

Consensus analyst earnings per share estimates for fiscal year 2023 are $5.78, which puts the stock selling at 15 times forward earnings. The company is trading at an enterprise value/Ebitda ratio of approximately 12.

The GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator creates a value of approximately $66 when using an earnings per share start point of $5.21 and applying a long-term growth rate of 5%, which is slightly above long-term gross domestic product growth rates.

RCI company pays a small annualized dividend of 20 cents, which equates to a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Guru trades

There are very few gurus that have publicly announced investments in the company. This could be because of the stigma of investing in adult entertainment, or perhaps because the company is trading at all-time highs. Currently, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies has a small position in the stock, which was reduced by 62.04% in the third quarter.

ADW Capital Management LLC, BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. are among the institutional investors holding the stock.

Summary

RCI Hospitality has a unique business model that is not really comparable to any other large entertainment and hospitality companies. Adult entertainment is often considered recession proof, though certainly not pandemic proof. The approximately 500 acquisition opportunities should provide a runway for growth going forward.

However, the stock is selling at all-time highs currently, having increased from 2020 lows of below $10 to over $87 today.

Buying a stock at all-time highs is fundamentally a trading move and not an investment strategy. A lower entry point for the stock may be warranted in order to create a margin of safety.