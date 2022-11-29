%3Cb%3ETakeda%3C%2Fb%3E (%3Cb%3ETSE%3A4502%2FNYSE%3ATAK%3C%2Fb%3E) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and granted priority review of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for TAK-003, the company’s investigational dengue vaccine candidate. In the U.S., TAK-003 is being evaluated for the prevention of dengue disease caused by any dengue virus serotype in individuals 4 years through 60 years of age.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne virus endemic in more than 125 countries, including the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa.1,2 Incidence of dengue has increased globally over the past two decades and is a leading cause of fever among travelers returning from Latin America, the Caribbean and Southeast Asia.3

“If approved, we believe TAK-003 has the potential to become an important dengue prevention option for healthcare providers, and we continue to be encouraged by our discussions with the FDA,” said Gary Dubin, M.D., president of the Global Vaccine Business Unit at Takeda. “This year, of the 888 dengue infections in the U.S., 96% were a result of travel to dengue endemic areas. Of the 316 dengue infections in U.S. endemic territories, 97% were locally transmitted.4 At Takeda, we are guided by our commitment to serving these affected populations and are fully committed to working with the FDA to advance this filing.”

The TAK-003 BLA is supported by safety and efficacy data from the pivotal Phase 3 Tetravalent Immunization against Dengue Efficacy Study (TIDES) trial, where the dengue vaccine candidate met its primary endpoint by preventing 80.2% of symptomatic dengue cases at 12 months.5,6 In addition, TAK-003 met its secondary endpoint by preventing 90.4% of hospitalizations at 18 months, and in an exploratory analysis, it demonstrated protection against dengue fever through 4.5 years (54 months) after vaccination. The TIDES exploratory analyses showed that throughout the 4.5-year study follow-up, TAK-003 prevented 84% of hospitalized dengue cases and 61% of symptomatic dengue cases in the overall population, including both seropositive and seronegative individuals.

Currently, TAK-003 has not been approved by the FDA or any other health authority outside of Indonesia. Following the approval of TAK-003 in Indonesia, Takeda will continue to progress regulatory filings in other dengue-endemic and non-endemic countries. In October 2022, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Takeda’s dengue vaccine candidate, TAK-003, for the prevention of dengue disease caused by any serotype in individuals four years of age and older in Europe and in dengue-endemic countries participating in the parallel EU-M4all procedure. The final step in the path to approval in Europe is a Marketing Authorization decision from the EMA, which is expected in the coming months. Regulatory reviews will also progress in dengue-endemic countries in Latin America and Asia.

About TAK-003

Takeda's tetravalent dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003) is based on a live-attenuated dengue serotype 2 virus, which provides the genetic “backbone” for all four vaccine viruses.7 Clinical Phase+2 data in children and adolescents showed that TAK-003+induced+immune+responses against all four dengue serotypes, in both seropositive and seronegative participants, which persisted through 48 months after vaccination.8 The pivotal Phase 3 TIDES trial met its primary+endpoint+of+overall+vaccine+efficacy (VE) against virologically confirmed dengue (VCD) at 12 months follow-up and all secondary+endpoints+at+18+months+follow-up for which there were a sufficient number of dengue cases, including VE against hospitalized dengue and VE in baseline seropositive and baseline seronegative individuals. Safety results from the studies' integrated analysis showed that the rates of Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) were 6.21% in the TAK-003 Group, and 7.56% in the Placebo Group.9 Most frequent unsolicited AEs were nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, viral upper respiratory tract infection, viral infection, and pyrexia.

About the Phase 3 TIDES (DEN-301) Trial

The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 TIDES trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of two doses of TAK-003 in the prevention of laboratory-confirmed symptomatic dengue fever of any severity and due to any of the four dengue virus serotypes in children and adolescents.10 Study participants were randomized 2:1 to receive two doses of TAK-003 0.5 mL or placebo on months 0 and 3, administered subcutaneously.The study is comprised of five parts. Part 1 and the primary endpoint analysis evaluated vaccine efficacy (VE) and safety through 12 months after the second dose. Part 2 continued for an additional six months to complete the assessment of the secondary endpoints of VE by serotype, baseline serostatus and disease severity, including VE against hospitalized dengue. Part 3 evaluated VE and long-term safety by following participants for an additional two and a half to three years, as per World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.5 Part 4 will evaluate efficacy and safety for 13 months following booster vaccination, and Part 5 will evaluate long-term efficacy and safety for one year after completion of Part 4.

The trial is taking place at sites in dengue-endemic areas in Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua) and Asia (Philippines, Thailand and Sri Lanka) where there are unmet needs in dengue prevention and where severe dengue is a leading cause of serious illness and death among children.5 Baseline blood samples were collected from all individuals participating in the trial to allow for evaluation of safety and efficacy based on serostatus. Takeda and an independent Data Monitoring Committee of experts are actively monitoring safety on an ongoing basis.

About Dengue

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that spreads rapidly around the world and was one of the WHO’s top 10 threats to global health in 2019.11,12 Dengue is mainly spread by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and, to a lesser extent, Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.11 It is caused by any of four dengue virus serotypes, each of which can cause dengue fever or severe dengue. The prevalence of individual serotypes varies across different geographies, countries, regions, seasons and over time.13 Recovery from infection by one serotype provides lifelong immunity against only that serotype, and later exposure to any of the remaining serotypes is associated with an increased risk of severe disease.11

Takeda’s Commitment to Vaccines

Vaccines prevent 3.5 to 5 million deaths each year and have transformed global public health.14 For more than 70 years, Takeda has supplied vaccines to protect the health of people in Japan. Today, Takeda’s global vaccine business is applying innovation to tackle some of the world’s most challenging infectious diseases, such as dengue, COVID-19, pandemic flu and Zika. Takeda’s team brings an outstanding track record and a wealth of knowledge in vaccine development and manufacturing to advance a pipeline of vaccines to address some of the world’s most pressing public health needs. For more information, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.takeda.com%2Fwhat-we-do%2Fareas-of-focus%2Fvaccines%2F%3C%2Fb%3E.

About Takeda

Takeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit %3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

Important Notice

For the purposes of this notice, “press release” means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, “Takeda” is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda’s future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as “targets”, “plans”, “believes”, “hopes”, “continues”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “ensures”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “could” “anticipates”, “estimates”, “projects” or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda’s global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda’s operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takeda’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda’s other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda’s website at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com%2Finvestors%2Fsec-filings%2F or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda’s future results.

Medical information

This press release contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.

___________________________

1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dengue+in+the+US+States+and+Territories. August 2022. Retrieved August 2022.

2 World Health Organization. Feature Stories. WHO+Scales+Up+Response+to+Worldwide+Surge+in+Dengue. November 2019. Retrieved November 2022.

3 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Traveler%26rsquo%3Bs+Health%3A+CDC+Yellow+Book. July 2019. Retrieved October 2021.

4 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Statistics+and+Maps+%26ndash%3B+2022. November 2022. Retrieved November 2022.

5 Gov. Efficacy%2C+Safety+and+Immunogenicity+of+Takeda%26rsquo%3Bs+Tetravalent+Dengue+Vaccine+%28TDV%29+in+Healthy+Children+%28TIDES%29. Retrieved August 2022.

6 Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Data on File.

7 Huang CY-H, et al. Genetic and phenotypic characterization of manufacturing seeds for tetravalent dengue vaccine (DENVax). PLoS Negl Trop Dis. 2013;7:e2243.

8 Tricou, V, Sáez-Llorens X, et al. Safety+and+immunogenicity+of+a+tetravalent+dengue+vaccine+in+children+aged+2-17+years%3A+a+randomised%2C+placebo-controlled%2C+phase+2+trial. Lancet. 2020. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30556-0.

9 Patel et al, Clinical Safety Experience of TAK-003 for Dengue Fever: A New Tetravalent Live Attenuated Vaccine Candidate. Clin Infect Dis. 2022 May 26;ciac418.

10 Biswal S, et al. Efficacy of a tetravalent dengue vaccine in healthy children and adolescents. N Engl J Med. 2019;2019;381:2009-2019.

11 World Health Organization. Factsheet. Dengue+and+Severe+Dengue. January 2022. Retrieved August 2022.

12 World Health Organization. Ten+threats+to+global+health+in+2019. 2019. Retrieved August 2022.

13 Guzman MG, et al. Dengue%3A+a+continuing+global+threat. Nature Reviews Microbiology. 2010;8:S7-S16.

14 World Health Organization. Vaccines and immunization. 2022. Retrieved August 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005793/en/