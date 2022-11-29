BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of consulting, managed services and workforce solutions, today announced the appointment of Ms. Melissa Phillips to the new strategic role as Chief Digital Officer on the executive leadership team.

Ms. Phillips is a seasoned executive of Marketing, Sales and Digital Delivery with deep expertise leading digital transformations at both Adecco (VTX: ADEN) and EmployBridge. Her hands-on experience in client lead capture and generation, candidate acquisition, and engagement will redefine the client and applicant journeys at BGSF by adding personalization, lead generation, user funnel flow, and improved end-user experiences and efficiencies.

Beth A. Garvey, Chair, President and CEO, commented, “We are extremely excited to welcome Melissa to the BGSF team. We plan to leverage Melissa’s expertise to build on our technology platform by championing digital transformations via the launch of innovative, mobile-first solutions. We believe this will position our Company for the next level of digital advancement and automation. With the addition of her on the team, we will be able to create scalable touchpoints within the user journey for both candidates and customers within our new technology stack.”

Melissa Phillips, Chief Digital Officer, added, “I am thrilled to join BGSF, and to have the opportunity to help shape the technology strategy and digital transformation at this important time in the Company’s journey.”

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services and workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, and Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 94th largest U.S. staffing company and the 49th largest IT staffing firm in 2022. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance and the expectations and objectives of our board or management. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “allows,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “estimates,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “might,” “forward,” “will,” “intends,” “continue,” “outlook,” “temporarily,” “progressing,” "prospects," and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

