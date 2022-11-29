Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), today announced that it will participate in The Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference at The Boca Raton Resort in Boca Raton, Fl on November 29th and 30th. Emerald’s CEO, Herve Sedky and CFO, David Doft are scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:30 am ET. Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings on November 29, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the Bank of America presentation by visiting the Investors section of Emerald’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.emeraldx.com. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Emerald

Emerald’s talented and experienced team grows our customers’ businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. We expand connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. We create content to ensure that our customers are on the cutting edge of their industries and are continually developing their skills. And we power commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling. We do all this by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. As true partners, we create experiences that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. For more: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.emeraldx.com%2F.

