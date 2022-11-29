SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. ( KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:



Piper Sandler’s 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. ET; and



Evercore ISI’s 5th Annual HealthCONx on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET.



The fireside chats will be available on the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived and available for one month following each event.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing two investigational compounds in clinical trials for patients with cancer. The company is developing the CDK9 inhibitor, KB-0742, as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors, and lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor, for patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target the dysregulated transcription that is the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

