BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. ( GAIA) (“Gaia” and/or the “Company”), a conscious media and community company, announced that CFO Paul Tarell will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET.



Topics will include:

An overview of the company’s recently reported 3Q22 results.

The company’s recent agreement with YouTube and geographic expansion with Amazon Prime Video.

The ongoing development of Events+ and its impact on the business model.



To participate, please click here to register for the event.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is a shareholder communication and engagement platform powered by Wall Street veterans with significant experience and credibility. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships between companies and all of their stakeholders and investors. "Research for the Other 99% ™" opens the door for every investor to stay informed and ensures transparency, better engagement, and equal communication.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:

Paul Tarell

Chief Financial Officer

Gaia, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]



