MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) ( TCMD, Financial), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of patients with underserved chronic diseases at home, today announced that management will participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 30th at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. The company collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

