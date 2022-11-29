AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. ( LUMO, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel oral therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, through Phase 2 clinical trials for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD), announced that the Company will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference November 29th through December 1st.



Event: Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference – November 29th – December 1st Presentation: Lumos Pharma Fireside Chat November 30th at 2:00-2:25 PM (EST) Webcast link: Here 1x1 Meetings: Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on November 30th

The webcast for the presentation can also be found on the Company’s website under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section. Please contact your Piper Sandler salesperson, or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations, to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team during the conference or thereafter.

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, and a switch trial, the OraGrowtH213 Trial for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD subjects otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

