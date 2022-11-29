Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack announced that Ash Kulkarni, Elastic’s chief executive officer will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

