ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (:SON) and one of the largest global providers of temperature assurance packaging, and LATAM Cargo, an international cargo airline with headquarters in Santiago de Chile, are pleased to announce a global lease agreement for the new Pegasus ULD® temperature-controlled bulk shipping container. The agreement enables pharmaceutical freight forwarders access to Pegasus ULD® containers directly from LATAM Cargo.



Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD® is the world’s first FAA and EASA-approved passive bulk temperature-controlled ULD container for pharmaceutical use, which enables it to speed through international air freight handling and customs processes at the lowest possible cost. With a focus on sustainability, the Pegasus ULD® is engineered with composite materials, offering a lighter solution that is also substantially more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers. Additionally, the Pegasus ULD® contains a fully integrated, FAA-approved telemetry system providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, precisely synchronized with GPS location.

LATAM Cargo was recently named the winner of the Air Cargo Pharma Award at the 38th Air Cargo News Awards Ceremony in Surrey, England. LATAM Cargo has been expanding temperature control operations for Pharma products, which includes PHARMA PASSIVE and PHARMA ACTIVE services.

“We are delighted LATAM Cargo will fly the Pegasus ULD® and make the unique containers available to our mutual customers for worldwide routes in their Pharma services programs,” says Bourji Mourad, who heads Logistics and Partner Management for Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Bulk Rental Group.

"LATAM Cargo continues to expand its offering for its CEIV Pharma specialty products. We believe the Pegasus ULD® will be a great addition, so our clients have more options from which to choose the perfect packaging solution for the transportation of their high-value shipments,” says Daniela Vial, Director for Product Development at LATAM Cargo.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (:SON), is one of the largest global providers of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe's ISC Labs® deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com .