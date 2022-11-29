CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, has been selected as a Tech 100 Honoree by Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the membership and trade association for the Northern Virginia technology community.

The NVTC Tech 100 nomination continues a remarkable year for CoStar Group in terms of company and employee growth. Recently CoStar Group was selected for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, one of the premier benchmarks of the U.S. equities market. The company continues to focus on internal and external growth, now with over 5,400 employees – a substantial 25% increase since the start of the year – and over 25 brands around the world, including recent expansion in European markets.

This year, CoStar Group also celebrated the groundbreaking of its research and technology center expansion in Richmond, Virginia. With the two new buildings, CoStar plans to introduce an additional 2,000 jobs to the one-million-square-foot corporate campus, solidifying its position as the largest technology company and one of the largest private employers in Richmond.

“It’s an honor to have CoStar Group recognized as one of the top technology companies in the Greater Washington area,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “This nomination is a reflection of our continued commitment to hiring top-tier talent, driving new product development and pursuing the highest quality information to better serve our clients and team members. Thank you to NVTC for this recognition and thank you to all of our employees for contributing to this moment and working tirelessly every day to make CoStar the global leader in real estate analytics.”

“2022 has been a year of tremendous growth for our region’s technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world. Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the nation’s most vibrant and collaborative technology communities,” said Jennifer Taylor, President and CEO of NVTC. “NVTC congratulates CoStar Group for going above and beyond within their company and in their respective industries. Even in these unprecedented times, the future of our tech community is brighter than ever, because of the momentous contributions of these leaders and companies.”

The NVTC Tech 100 honors the top companies and leaders in the Greater Washington technology community. With categories representing the most important and growing sectors in the region’s tech industry, this program highlights the cutting-edge companies who are driving innovation, implementing new solutions for their customers and leading the region’s growth.

