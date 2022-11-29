TravelCenters+of+America+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+TA%29 today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jonathan+Pertchik and Chief Financial Officer Peter+Crage will be hosting meetings at the Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in New York City. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TA management, please contact your Benchmark Company representative or visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.benchmarkcompany.com%2Fnews-events%2Fupcoming-events%2Fthe-11th-annual-discovery-one-on-one-investor-conference.

About TravelCenters of America Inc.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 19,000 team members serve guests in over 276 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005784/en/