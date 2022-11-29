Alpine+Immune+Sciences%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 12:35 p.m. ET/9:35 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.alpineimmunesciences.com%2Fevents and a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the live event.

