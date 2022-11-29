Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will participate in the Scotiabank Mining Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Additionally, Coeur’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The Scotiabank Mining Conference and the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference are invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005654/en/