Akebia Therapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

53 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that the company will participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, which takes place November 29-December 1, 2022 in New York City, New York.

John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Akebia Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 29 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the Investors section of Akebia's website at https://ir.akebia.com for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
[email protected]

