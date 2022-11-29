Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) President and CEO Kyle Larkin has been selected for appointment to the Board of Directors of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). Larkin will be appointed to an at-large seat starting in 2023, with his first official meeting at the NAPA annual meeting in Miami, Florida in February.

Founded in 1955, NAPA represents the interests of asphalt producers and contractors and the national level through lobbying with Congress and government agencies, collaboration with other national trade and business organizations, and support of an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavement and paving techniques in wide variety of applications. NAPA counts more than 1,100 companies as members and provides them with technical, educational, and marketing materials.

“NAPA has been an essential voice for our industry for almost 70 years,” explained Larkin. He continued, “I am honored by this appointment and offer my thanks to Christian Zimmermann (NAPA Board Chairman) for the opportunity. I look forward to the work we will do together to support our industry.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005016/en/