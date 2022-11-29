Strong balance sheet, acceleration of NAH drilling program and continued internal technical work drive HEVI closer to the ultimate goal of helium production

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated ( TSXV:HEVI, Financial) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of our unaudited financial results for the three and nine- month periods ended September 30, 2022, along with a corporate update on activities that have occurred subsequent to the end of the period.



For complete details of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the associated management’s discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company’s filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Three & Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Highlights

Three months ended



Tabular amounts in thousands of

Canadian Dollars, except share and

per share amounts



September 30,

2022



September 30,

2021 Nine months

ended September

30, 2022 Period ended

September 30,

20212 Financial Net loss 3,847 238 6,843 1,023 Net loss per share, basic and diluted 0.04 0.01 0.09 0.05 Cash 9,482 332 9,482 332 Working capital 9,271 320 9,271 320 Total assets 13,644 341 13,644 341 Total liabilities 625 21 625 21 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted1 96,033,974 31,102,449 72,453,538 22,596,717

1The weighted average number of common shares outstanding is not increased for outstanding stock options and warrants when the effect is anti-dilutive.

2 From the period of incorporation on January 14, 2021 to September 30, 2021

During the third quarter of 2022, HEVI continued to execute on its focused strategy of developing its 5.5 million acres of helium rights in southern Saskatchewan, to ultimately produce and sell helium, generate cash flow and drive positive returns for shareholders. HEVI drilled two 100% operated wells in June and July at McCord, resulting in capital expenditures of $3.8 million for the third quarter, primarily allocated to drilling followed by requisite downhole abandonment activities since initial results did not return sufficient quantities of helium to warrant production testing. With strong helium indications in the area, as well as the expanded and enhanced farm-out agreement (the “Amended Farmout Agreement”) with North American Helium (“NAH”) announced October 21, 2022 , HEVI maintains a very positive near and longer-term outlook for its asset base. The Company retained ongoing financial flexibility with positive working capital of $9.3 million at the end of the quarter plus $1.5 million of tubing and casing in inventory, of which $0.5 million was sold subsequent to quarter end.

The Company was also pleased to bolster the strength of its internal management team during the quarter with the appointment of Ms. Kristi Kunec as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 12th, 2022. Ms. Kunec brings over 15 years of financial experience with strong acumen in corporate finance, organizational planning and financial reporting for high-growth resource companies.

Outlook

On October 21, 2022, through the Amended Farmout Agreement, HEVI and NAH expanded and accelerated their previous farmout agreement, providing the Company with numerous significant benefits, which include:

An acceleration of drilling as NAH will drill the first two test wells on HEVI lands in Q4/22 and a third test well in the first half 2023;

Preservation of capital as costs to drill the test wells will be funded 100% by NAH while HEVI retains a 20% working interest;

Based on success with the first three test wells, NAH commits to expeditiously drill development wells on the earned farmout blocks, subject to surface access and regulatory approvals;

NAH will select a fourth and fifth test well location by June 30, 2023, with both wells to be spud by the first quarter of 2024;

New seismic option and seismic review option agreements will give NAH the option to increase the number of exploration wells to be drilled by approximately 60%, from five to up to eight;

At no cost, HEVI has received NAH’s proprietary seismic recently used to drill three successful NAH wells; and

HEVI retains a 20% working interest in any successful wells with no up-front capital costs and the ability to participate in future development wells at the same 20% interest level.



On November 9th, HEVI confirmed that NAH had spud its first test well (the “First Test Well”) on farmout lands within Block 1 at its Mankota, Saskatchewan area. On November 21st, HEVI announced that NAH had informed the Company that the open hole portion of the First Test Well would be abandoned, but that NAH was electing to suspend the cased hole portion of the well to afford optionality and the ability to re-enter it at a later date, potentially to drill a sidetrack to another target. NAH is expected to spud its second test well (the “Second Test Well”) in mid-December. In tandem with ongoing developments under the NAH Amended Farmout Agreement, HEVI is also continuing to advance the selection of its own 100% operated future drilling targets, and are undertaking numerous initiatives designed to support ongoing technical work, including geological and geophysical modelling, shooting of proprietary 2D seismic, seismic reprocessing and interpretation and well log integration. The Company also recently acquired approximately 360km of 2D seismic data, with plans to purchase additional 2D seismic over the next six to nine months.

Relative to other helium peers, HEVI remains very well positioned and pleased with how far it has advanced on the journey to realize production and cash flow. The Company looks forward to benefitting from the continued exploration and development of its asset base by NAH, which affords HEVI extensive data and expertise while preserving capital and enabling the Company to pursue drilling and development of its 100% owned targets in the future.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

