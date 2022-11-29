BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care, names Scott Ginn, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, its Acting Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.



“I am delighted to have Scott Ginn serving as a trusted partner in this critical role on our leadership team,” stated Paul Kusserow, Chairman and CEO of Amedisys. “Scott is well respected within Amedisys and the industry and this appointment will generate enormous enthusiasm. I am fully confident that his intimate knowledge of both Amedisys’ finance and operations will enable us to deliver strong results and continue to provide the industry’s best care to our people and our patients.”

Ginn has led financial teams at Amedisys since 2007, serving as Senior Vice President of Accounting and Controller and Chief Accounting Officer before being named Chief Financial Officer in 2017 and then being promoted to Executive Vice President in 2021.

As Acting Chief Operating Officer, Ginn will be responsible for all of Amedisys’ home health, hospice and personal care operations in addition to his current duties as Chief Financial Officer.

“I am proud to step into this position and to continue to lead the company I’ve had the privilege of serving for 15 years,” stated Scott Ginn, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Acting Chief Operating Officer. “I look forward to working more closely with our operators and capitalizing on the tremendous amount of opportunity ahead of us.”

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees, in 547 care centers in 36 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.5 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

