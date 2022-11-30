Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) will host an Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on December 13th at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Yum! Brands website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.yum.com%2F.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of nearly 54,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories under the company’s concepts – KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill. The Company's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food, and pizza categories, respectively. The Habit Burger Grill is a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was named to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked on Newsweek’s list of 2021 America’s Most Responsible Companies. In 2022, Yum! Brands was named to 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

