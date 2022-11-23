B. Riley Wealth Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1443 stocks valued at a total of $3.31Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.25%), MSFT(2.38%), and IVV(2.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were B. Riley Wealth Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, National Asset Management, Inc. bought 301,092 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 1,017,070. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/23/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.18 per share and a market cap of $2,389.08Bil. The stock has returned -6.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-book ratio of 47.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.22 and a price-sales ratio of 6.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, B. Riley Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 192,931 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 338,209. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 11/23/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $227.32 per share and a market cap of $71.94Bil. The stock has returned -28.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a price-book ratio of 6.99.

During the quarter, B. Riley Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 314,184 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 472,057. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 11/23/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $144.28 per share and a market cap of $105.53Bil. The stock has returned 3.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a price-book ratio of 2.56.

During the quarter, B. Riley Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 1,740,012 shares of ARCA:SH for a total holding of 1,754,000. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.66.

On 11/23/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $15.37 per share and a market cap of $2.43Bil. The stock has returned 10.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, B. Riley Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 265,283 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 272,809. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.98.

On 11/23/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.61 per share and a market cap of $26.46Bil. The stock has returned 0.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

