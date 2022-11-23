Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 461 stocks valued at a total of $805.00Mil. The top holdings were HIII(2.04%), AXAC(1.88%), and GWII(1.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,646,711-share investment in NYSE:RBAC. Previously, the stock had a 3.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.99 during the quarter.

On 11/23/2022, RedBall Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.02 per share and a market cap of $720.19Mil. The stock has returned 2.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RedBall Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-book ratio of 1.33 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -54.46.

The guru sold out of their 1,100,000-share investment in NAS:GLSPT. Previously, the stock had a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.68 during the quarter.

On 11/23/2022, Global SPAC Partners Co traded for a price of $14.01 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 41.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 879,956-share investment in NYSE:PRPB. Previously, the stock had a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.64 during the quarter.

On 11/23/2022, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II traded for a price of $9.35 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -4.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a price-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-book ratio of 1.40 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.07.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. reduced their investment in NYSE:AXAC by 841,554 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.07.

On 11/23/2022, AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.23 per share and a market cap of $224.27Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -86.99 and a price-sales ratio of 12.60.

The guru established a new position worth 948,765 shares in NAS:VII, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.89 during the quarter.

On 11/23/2022, 7GC & Co Holdings Inc traded for a price of $10.03 per share and a market cap of $288.36Mil. The stock has returned 2.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 7GC & Co Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -116.36.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

