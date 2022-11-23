IHT Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

123 N. Wacker Drive Chicago, IL 60606

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 869 stocks valued at a total of $1.32Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.32%), SPY(3.01%), and QQQ(2.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IHT Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SLYV by 284,155 shares. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.91.

On 11/23/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $79.03 per share and a market cap of $4.13Bil. The stock has returned -8.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.41.

During the quarter, IHT Wealth Management, LLC bought 88,878 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 137,411. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/23/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $285.95 per share and a market cap of $161.05Bil. The stock has returned -27.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a price-book ratio of 5.88.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYV by 550,204 shares. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.75.

On 11/23/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $40.17 per share and a market cap of $14.63Bil. The stock has returned 0.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a price-book ratio of 2.66.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:ONEY by 218,150 shares. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.39.

On 11/23/2022, SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF traded for a price of $98.05 per share and a market cap of $885.39Mil. The stock has returned 2.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.04.

The guru established a new position worth 124,266 shares in NAS:TLT, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.82 during the quarter.

On 11/23/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.48 per share and a market cap of $26.54Bil. The stock has returned -29.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.