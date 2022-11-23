MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $270.00Mil. The top holdings were SPTS(12.49%), FLRN(11.47%), and MGV(8.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 9,956 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 46,634. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/23/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $285.95 per share and a market cap of $161.05Bil. The stock has returned -27.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a price-book ratio of 5.88.

During the quarter, MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 24,765 shares of ARCA:MGV for a total holding of 246,360. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.52.

On 11/23/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $105.36 per share and a market cap of $5.99Bil. The stock has returned 4.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a price-book ratio of 2.69.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NOW by 3,773 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $450.27.

On 11/23/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $400.28 per share and a market cap of $80.86Bil. The stock has returned -39.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 404.32, a price-book ratio of 17.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 106.73 and a price-sales ratio of 11.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:F by 139,800 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.99.

On 11/23/2022, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $14.07 per share and a market cap of $56.57Bil. The stock has returned -28.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 37,263 shares of ARCA:FLRN for a total holding of 1,022,132. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.08.

On 11/23/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.35 per share and a market cap of $3.09Bil. The stock has returned 0.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

