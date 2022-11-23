CVA Family Office, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 902 stocks valued at a total of $368.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(12.97%), FNDF(3.77%), and IVV(3.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CVA Family Office, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CVA Family Office, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAI by 445,738 shares. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.95.

On 11/23/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $25.11 per share and a market cap of $2.54Bil. The stock has returned -12.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.43.

During the quarter, CVA Family Office, LLC bought 356,285 shares of ARCA:FNDF for a total holding of 552,040. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.96.

On 11/23/2022, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $29.54 per share and a market cap of $8.39Bil. The stock has returned -7.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.02.

During the quarter, CVA Family Office, LLC bought 187,575 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 252,779. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/23/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.43 per share and a market cap of $100.20Bil. The stock has returned -15.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

CVA Family Office, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFIV by 196,205 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.58.

On 11/23/2022, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $30.36 per share and a market cap of $4.22Bil. The stock has returned -6.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a price-book ratio of 0.90.

During the quarter, CVA Family Office, LLC bought 83,469 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 719,018. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 11/23/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $78.29 per share and a market cap of $43.93Bil. The stock has returned 3.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

